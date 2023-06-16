Heat Wave Advisories Issued for Seoul, Central Inland Areas

Photo : YONHAP News

Heat wave advisories have been issued in central inland areas, including Seoul City.The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) on Sunday issued heat wave advisories for the whole of Seoul, eastern Gyeonggi Province, Imsil and Sunchang in North Jeolla Province and Gokseong and Gurye in South Jeolla Province.The advisories are already in place for Chuncheon and Hongcheon in Gangwon Province and inland areas in North Gyeongsang Province and Jeolla Province.A heat wave warning comes into effect when the temperature that people actually feel is expected to surpass 33 degrees Celsius for over two days, and Sunday is the first time this year the advisory has been issued for the whole of Seoul City.Daytime highs are expected to reach 27 to 34 degrees Celsius on Sunday, with 32 degrees forecast for Seoul.The KMA said that the sultry weather will continue into Monday, with the mercury expected to soar to 35 degrees in Seoul, but the heatwave will let up on Tuesday, with rain forecast for the southern areas.