Ruling Party, Gov't, Pres. Office to Hold Policy Coordination Meeting Sunday

Photo : KBS News

The ruling People Power Party (PPP), the government, and the presidential office will hold a high-level policy consultation meeting on Sunday at the prime minister’s official residence in Seoul.The meeting will check the government’s response to Japan’s planned discharge of contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant and discuss measures to protect vulnerable social groups during the summer season.The ruling bloc is expected to discuss measures to address growing concerns and anxiety throughout the fisheries industry over Japan’s discharge amid strong criticism from the main opposition Democratic Party.The government and the ruling party plan to receive a related briefing from Nuclear Safety and Security Commission Chairperson Yoo Guk-hee, who led a South Korean delegation that visited Japan last month to inspect the planned release of wastewater.They will also discuss easing the standards for disclosing the identities of offenders of violent crimes, as the identity disclosure system for felon suspects recently came under criticism.Last Monday, President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered the Ministry of Justice to prepare legislation to disclose the identities of more offenders targeting women, and the leadership of the PPP also said that it would seek to revise related laws.The meeting will be attended by top officials of the ruling bloc, including PPP Chair Kim Gi-hyeon, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho, Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon and Presidential Chief of Staff Kim Dae-ki.