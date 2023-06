Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will deliver a speech promoting Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo during a general assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions(BIE) in Paris this week.According to the presidential office on Sunday, Yoon will be South Korea’s last presenter on Tuesday, the first day of the two-day gathering of the expo’s governing body, which is the penultimate meeting before the winner is announced in November.The top office said that in the speech delivered in English, Yoon will strongly express South Korea’s determination to host the World Expo in Busan as he seeks to draw an enthusiastic response and support from member countries.Prior to the president, K-pop singer Psy as well as South Korean scholars and startup executives will also deliver speeches.Busan’s competitors, Riyadh of Saudi Arabia and Rome of Italy, will also give presentations during the assembly.