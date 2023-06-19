Yoon to Visit France, Vietnam from Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon-hee will depart for a six-day trip to France and Vietnam on Monday to discuss strengthening cooperation with the two countries and to promote Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo.According to the presidential office on Sunday, Yoon will attend the 172nd general assembly of Bureau International des Expositions(BIE), the governing body for expos, in Paris on Tuesday and deliver a speech in English to promote Busan’s bid.On the same day, he will hold a summit meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace while the rest of his time in France will be spent meeting with South Koreans living in the country and attending a host of meetings on Seoul-Paris cooperation in innovation and the digital sector.From Thursday, Yoon will head to Vietnam for a three-day state visit and meet with top Vietnamese government officials, with a summit with President Vo Van Thuong set for Friday. The president will also meet with Vietnam's Communist Party general secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng.More than 200 South Korean business leaders will accompany Yoon to Vietnam, the biggest business delegation to be arranged so far under the Yoon administration.