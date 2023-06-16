PPP, Gov’t Agree on More Checks on Radioactivity in Seafood Products

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) and the government decided on Sunday to expand the scope and frequency of radioactivity checks for seafood products to ease public concerns ahead of Japan’s planned discharge of contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.According to a PPP spokesperson, the decision was reached earlier in the day during a meeting of representatives from the party and the government, including PPP chair Kim Gi-hyeon, PPP floor leader Yun Jae-ok, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and presidential chief of staff Kim Dae-ki.Under the plan, the party and the government will increase the number of the underwater areas where inspections of radioactive materials are made from the current 92 to 200.The analysis of the concentration of cesium and tritium will be conducted every two weeks, instead of the current intervals of one to three months.Forty-three large-size commissioned merchants that account for over 80 percent of the consignment sales of seafood products in the nation will also be subject to pre-distribution inspections.An emergency fund to stabilize fishery businesses will also be doled out to help ease the potential impact of Japan's imminent move on the local fishery industry.