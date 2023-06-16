Menu Content

Science

Hot Weather to Continue Gripping Nation amid Heat Wave Advisories

Written: 2023-06-19 10:13:05Updated: 2023-06-19 16:41:45

Photo : YONHAP News

The hot and humid weather will continue on Monday with daytime highs likely to reach up to 35 degrees Celsius in certain areas.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Monday, many regions in the nation already surpassed 20 degrees as of 5 a.m., including 23-point-six degrees in Seoul, 21-point-four degrees in Gwangju and 21 degrees in Busan.

The expected daytime highs nationwide range from 24 degrees to 35 degrees.

Heat wave advisories have been issued for the Seoul metropolitan area as well as some parts of Gangwon and Jeolla provinces.

The advisories, issued on Sunday, take effect when the heat index measuring the temperature people actually feel is expected to surpass 33 degrees for over two days.

Temperatures are expected to drop two to five degrees on Tuesday from Monday. Daytime highs will range from 23 to 30 degrees as rain showers begin falling in Jeju in the morning and expand northward to the Chungcheong provinces. 

Cloudy skies and rain are forecast throughout the nation on Wednesday.
