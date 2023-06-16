Politics Top Diplomats from US, China Seek to Prevent Conflict from Rivalry

The top diplomats of the U.S. and China held marathon talks in Beijing on Sunday as they sought to prevent the escalating Sino-U.S. rivalry from breaking out into conflict.



In a press release on Sunday, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with State Councilor and foreign minister Qin Gang on Sunday to promote diplomacy and dialogue.



In the eight-hour session at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, Blinken pledged to stand up for U.S. interests and values and work with allies and partners to advance the vision of a free and open world that upholds the international rules-based order.



According to the Chinese foreign ministry, Qin assessed that bilateral ties have hit an all-time low, urging Washington to fulfill a promise to not support the independence of Taiwan.



The two sides agreed on the need to keep communication channels open and to manage relations through personnel exchanges, including a reciprocal visit to Washington by the Chinese official at a mutually suitable time on the back of their candid and constructive talks.



This is the first visit to Beijing by a U.S. secretary of state since 2018.