Yoon Embarks on 6-Day Visit to France, Vietnam

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Yoon Suk Yeol will spend the week in France and Vietnam, where he will promote the bid by the port city of Busan to host the 2030 World Expo and hold summits with the leaders of the two nations. The trips will also serve as an opportunity to boost South Korea’s interests in multiple sectors, with a record business delegation joining him in Vietnam.Tom McCarthy has the details.Report: President Yoon Suk Yeol embarked on a six-day visit to France and Vietnam on Monday as he seeks to bolster support for Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo and expand cooperation with the two nations.Accompanied on the trip by First Lady Kim Keon-hee, the president will attend the 172nd general assembly of Bureau International des Expositions on Tuesday to promote the South Korean city’s bid at the penultimate meeting before the host is announced in November.Yoon will cap off a series of presentations by South Korean representatives, including K-pop singer Psy, scholars and startup executives, with a speech in English.His stay in the country includes a summit with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace on Tuesday to discuss their respective Indo-Pacific strategies and other mutual interests as well as events with South Koreans living in the country and meetings on bilateral cooperation in innovation and the digital sector.Yoon will head to Vietnam, South Korea's third-largest trade partner, on Thursday for a three-day leg to discuss deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries. It will be his first bilateral visit to a member state of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.The itinerary during the state visit includes a summit with President Võ Văn Thưởng and a meeting with Communist Party general secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng.Yoon will be joined by the largest business delegation of his presidency with 205 business leaders from South Korea traveling to Vietnam, including the chairs of leading conglomerates Samsung Electronics, SK Group, Hyundai Motor Group and LG Group.The delegation is expected to sign a number of memoranda of understanding as the nation’s top manufacturers seek to secure supply chain cooperation and expand exports.Tom McCarthy, KBS World Radio News.