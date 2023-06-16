DP Chief Accuses Yoon Admin. of Abandoning Governing for People

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung has accused the government of abandoning the public’s livelihood, the economy, politics, diplomacy and public safety during its first year in office.In an address to the National Assembly on Monday, Lee said the government was aggravating difficulties in people’s lives with policies that led to post-pandemic economic regression.Pointing out that President Yoon Suk Yeol has yet to meet with the opposition, the DP chief accused his administration of being focused on only political suppression through the prosecution and the police.On diplomacy and public safety, Lee urged the government to clearly state its opposition to Japan's planned release of radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean and to take the case to the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea.Regarding relations with China, Lee called for enhanced cooperation with Beijing in supply chains to support stability and recovery, and to work together in achieving peace and denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.The opposition leader then pledged to push for an extra budget of 35 trillion won, or nearly 30 billion U.S. dollars, to improve livelihoods and accelerate the economic recovery.