DP Chief Pledges to Relinquish Immunity from Arrest

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung, who is embroiled in multiple corruption investigations by the prosecution, said he plans to give up immunity from arrest.Speaking in parliament on Monday, Lee said he would not exercise immunity in what he called politically-motivated investigations, adding that he will continue to cooperate by responding to prosecutors' summons and attending arrest warrant hearings.The DP chief said that by doing so, he hopes to shed light on the administration's attempt to suppress the opposition through raids, arrests and indictments, and efforts to divide the opposition through a parliamentary vote to approve the arrest.Pledging to compete against the DP of the past through innovation, Lee said the opposition will seek vast reforms that fulfills public expectations.In February, a request for parliamentary consent to arrest the DP chair on various corruption charges from the time he served as Seongnam city mayor was voted down by the opposition-strong parliament.The National Assembly Act proscribes a sitting lawmaker from being arrested while the Assembly is in session without parliamentary approval, or unless they are caught in the act.