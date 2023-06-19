Gov't to Exclude 'Killer Questions' in University Entrance Exam

Photo : YONHAP News

The government and the ruling People Power Party(PPP) announced plans to exclude the so-called "killer questions" of highest difficulty from the annual university entrance exam to achieve fairness.Following a two-way meeting on Monday, the ruling camp said that advanced techniques would be employed to ensure that questions on the exam suitably assess the aptitude of test-takers with appropriately difficult questions, which are expected to apply from the annual trial exams scheduled for September.The move comes as "killer questions," often from outside the public school curriculum, are considered to be the main cause of an increasing dependence and climbing household expenses on private education.The government and the PPP also decided to retain high schools specializing in foreign languages and autonomous private schools, which were set to be transitioned into regular schools in accordance with the policies of the Moon Jae-in administration.The decision was made to offer diverse options to students and to reinforce the capacity of the education system through autonomous regional innovation.The education ministry plans to announce measures to enhance the nation's academic competitiveness on Wednesday, with ways to help households reduce private education expenses coming next Tuesday.The announcement comes after President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered that South Korea's college entrance exam exclude content not covered in the regular curriculum last week.The remarks caused a frenzy over the weekend, with the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) blaming the president for causing confusion five months before the all-important exam. The DP has said it will inquire on the matter at the parliamentary Education Committee.