Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Sports

Special Olympics World Games Kick off in Berlin

Written: 2023-06-19 14:06:54Updated: 2023-06-19 14:35:52

Special Olympics World Games Kick off in Berlin

Photo : YONHAP News

The Special Olympics World Games kicked off in Berlin's Olympic Stadium on Saturday in an opening ceremony attended by some seven-thousand athletes from around 190 countries.

The delegation from South Korea comprising 150 athletes is set to compete in 12 events through June 25 in the world's largest sporting disciplines for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

The 12 events include golf, swimming, basketball, soccer, volleyball, roller skating, table tennis, badminton and bocce.

Roughly seven-thousand athletes are set to compete across 26 sporting events.

All athletes will get to take the podium and receive ribbons, regardless of their performance, in a bid to instill confidence in each participant.

According to the Special Olympics website, first place finishers receive gold medals, second get silver and third, bronze. Award ribbons of various colors are presented for finishers in fourth to eighth place while those who are disqualified for technical violations or fail to finish the event are awarded a participation ribbon.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >