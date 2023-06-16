Special Olympics World Games Kick off in Berlin

Photo : YONHAP News

The Special Olympics World Games kicked off in Berlin's Olympic Stadium on Saturday in an opening ceremony attended by some seven-thousand athletes from around 190 countries.The delegation from South Korea comprising 150 athletes is set to compete in 12 events through June 25 in the world's largest sporting disciplines for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.The 12 events include golf, swimming, basketball, soccer, volleyball, roller skating, table tennis, badminton and bocce.Roughly seven-thousand athletes are set to compete across 26 sporting events.All athletes will get to take the podium and receive ribbons, regardless of their performance, in a bid to instill confidence in each participant.According to the Special Olympics website, first place finishers receive gold medals, second get silver and third, bronze. Award ribbons of various colors are presented for finishers in fourth to eighth place while those who are disqualified for technical violations or fail to finish the event are awarded a participation ribbon.