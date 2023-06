Photo : YONHAP News

New data finds that the number of employed people in their 60s exceeded those with jobs in their 20s as the aging population expands.According to Statistics Korea’s Korean Statistical Information Service(KOSIS) on Monday, the number of people aged between 60 and 69 with jobs reached nearly four-point-47 million, higher than the three-point-eight million for those aged between 20 and 29.The number of employed people in their 60s has surpassed those in their 20s since 2021 as the population gets older, with KOSIS reporting that the nation’s population between 60 and 69 grew 31 percent over the past five years while those between 20 and 29 slipped three-point-six percent.The data also found that the employment rate of people in their 60s grew one percentage point on-year in May to stand at 59-point-seven percent, meaning that six out of ten people in their 60s had a job.