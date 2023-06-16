PPP Rep. Hwangbo Seung-hee to Leave Party amid Controversies

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) lawmaker Hwangbo Seung-hee has announced her intention to leave the party and not run in next year’s general elections.Hwangbo made the announcement in a social media post on Monday in the wake of questioning by police on suspicions that she accepted illegal political funds as well as controversy surrounding her personal life.In the post, the lawmaker offered a sincere apology for causing concerns over her personal life and the police probe, adding that she is particularly sorry to the residents of the Jung and Yeongdo districts in Busan who have supported her for the past 20 years.Hwangbo then vowed to do her best to improve people’s livelihoods and strive for the success of the Yoon Suk Yeol government and the future of the nation.Police recently questioned her on allegations that she received money and goods from regional politicians ahead of the 2020 general elections and last year’s local elections in return for nominating them for district council and city council seats in her constituency.The lawmaker also faces suspicions that she engaged in an extra-marital affair, with allegations surfacing that the lawmaker’s current boyfriend used her official vehicle and office expense account for personal purposes.