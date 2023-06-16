Passenger Attempts to Open Airplane Door on Jeju Air Flight

Photo : YONHAP News

A passenger attempted to open the door of an aircraft during flight about three weeks after a similar incident occurred.According to the airline industry on Monday, the passenger tried to open the door on a Jeju Air flight, which departed from Cebu, Philippines at 1:49 a.m. Monday.The Boeing 737 flight was heading to Incheon International Airport carrying about 180 passengers at the time.The door of the aircraft cannot be opened arbitrarily from the inside after takeoff, and it was confirmed that the door was not actually opened due to the pressure difference between the outside and the inside of the aircraft at the time.According to Jeju Air, the passenger, who was seated in front of the emergency exit, complained of chest tightness and behaved abnormally an hour after takeoff.The flight attendants moved the passenger to a seat closer to the flight attendant's seat to take a closer look, but even after that, he tried to open the door.Three hours before landing, the passenger was overpowered by other passengers and the cabin crew and tied up in a seat.After landing, Jeju Air immediately handed over the passenger to the airport police.