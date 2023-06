Photo : YONHAP News

The nation witnessed a slight decrease in daily new COVID-19 cases last week, continuing the on-week decline following the downgrade of the national crisis level for the virus on June 1.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Monday that the number of daily new infections for the past week came to 16-thousand-271 on average, down about one percent from the previous week.The total caseload came to over 32 million-18-thousand.The daily average of hospitalized patients in intensive care for last week marked 111, down eleven on-week.The country reported 67 deaths last week, up five from the previous week, raising the death toll to 34-thousand-960.