Xi Highlights Mutual Respect, Sincerity in Meeting with Blinken

Photo : YONHAP News / REUTERS

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday and said state-to-state interactions should be based on mutual respect and sincerity.According to China’s state broadcaster CCTV, Xi made the remarks in the meeting at the Great Hall of the People, saying that he hopes Secretary Blinken’s visit will make positive contributions to stabilizing China-U.S. relations.Xi reportedly said that China has made its position clear, mentioning that Blinken held candid and in-depth discussions in meetings with Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang and China's top foreign policy official, Wang Yi, for two days.The Chinese president reportedly said that it is a very good thing that the two sides have agreed to implement what the leaders of the two nations agreed at the summit in Bali in November.Xi reportedly added that the two sides also made progress and reached agreement on some specific issues, without elaborating further.Blinken arrived in the Chinese capital on Sunday for an official two-day visit aimed at easing tensions. He is the first U.S. secretary of state to visit China in five years and the highest-level American official to make the trip since President Joe Biden took office.