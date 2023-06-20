Yoon Arrives in France to Promote Busan for Host of 2030 World Expo

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has arrived in France for the first leg of a two-nation tour that will later take him to Vietnam.The presidential plane carrying President Yoon and his entourage, including First Lady Kim Keon-hee, landed at Paris Orly Airport at around 5 p.m. on Monday.Yoon will attend the 172nd general assembly of Bureau International des Expositions on Tuesday to promote the bid by the South Korean city of Busan to host the 2030 World Expo at the penultimate meeting before the winner is announced in November.The president will cap off a series of presentations by South Korean representatives, including K-pop singer Psy, with a speech in English.The top office said that Yoon will also hold a summit with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace on Tuesday to discuss how to harmoniously develop their respective Indo-Pacific strategies while contributing to the freedom, peace and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region.Yoon’s stay includes events with South Koreans living in the country and meetings on bilateral cooperation in innovation and the digital sector.Yoon will head to Vietnam on Thursday for a three-day state visit, which includes a summit with President Võ Văn Thưởng and a meeting with Communist Party general secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng.