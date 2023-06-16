Blinken Urges China to Influence N. Korea to Stop Provocations

Photo : YONHAP News = AFP

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged China to use its influence on North Korea to stop the regime’s provocations during his visit to Beijing.Wrapping up his two-day trip on Monday, Blinken said in a press conference at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing that he and Chinese officials discussed Pyongyang's increasingly reckless actions and rhetoric.The top U.S. diplomat said that the international community has an interest in encouraging the North to act responsibly, to stop launching missiles, to start engaging in dialogue, adding that Beijing is in a “unique” position to press Pyongyang to do just that.The secretary of state arrived in the Chinese capital on Sunday for an official two-day visit aimed at easing tensions, making him the first U.S. secretary of state to travel to the country in five years.During the trip, Blinken met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and China's top foreign policy official, Wang Yi, as well as foreign minister Qin Gang.