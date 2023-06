Photo : YONHAP News

A Montenegrin court has sentenced Terraform Labs co-founder and CEO Kwon Do-hyeong to four months in jail for forging travel documents.According to local media outlets, the Montenegro Basic Court of Podgorica sentenced Kwon and his associate Han Chang-joon on Monday for attempting to fly out of the country using fake Costa Rican passports on March 23, which led to their arrest.Last week, Kwon told the judge in a related trial that he secured the passport through a Singapore-based agency and he did not know it was forged.The trial will wrap up unless Kwon or the Montenegrin prosecution appeals, but it is uncertain when he will be extradited as he is being investigated for allegedly providing financial support to a local politician in violation of Montenegro’s laws.Meanwhile, a higher court extended the detention of Kwon and Han by six months last Thursday as extradition requests from South Korea and the U.S. are reviewed.