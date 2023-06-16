Kishida: S. Korea, US, Japan Summit to be Held in US Soon

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reportedly said on Monday that the trilateral summit of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan is likely to be held in the United States shortly.According to Japan’s public broadcaster NHK and Kyodo News, Kishida made the remarks during a meeting of executives of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party.Noting a rapid improvement in bilateral ties between Japan and South Korea, the prime minister reportedly expressed intent to respond more aggressively to the increasingly complex security environment by sharing information among the three countries.Discussing the two ballistic missiles launched by North Korea that fell into Japan’s exclusive economic zone last Thursday, Kishida said such an act cannot be tolerated.The leaders of the three nations briefly met in Hiroshima on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in May, where U.S. President Joe Biden invited President Yoon Suk Yeol and Kishida to the U.S. for further discussions in a fresh trilateral summit in Washington.