US, China Agree on Need to Thaw Ties through High-Level Dialogue

Written: 2023-06-20 10:45:54Updated: 2023-06-20 14:53:14

Photo : YONHAP News = AFP

The U.S. and China agreed on the need to normalize bilateral relations through high-level dialogue during U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's trip to Beijing.

According to the U.S. State Department and the Chinese foreign ministry, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for stable relations and finding the right way to get along when he met with Blinken on Monday.

The top U.S. diplomat responded that Washington does not seek a clash nor a new Cold War with Beijing.

During earlier talks with Wang Yi, China’s top foreign policy official as well as with foreign minister Qin Gang, Blinken agreed to resume the two sides' high-level dialogue and to increase personnel exchanges.

Differences remained, however, with Blinken emphasizing that the U.S. will work with allies and partners to advance a vision of a world that is free, open, and upholds the rules-based international order.

The secretary of state mentioned China's recent actions against U.S. firms, calling them "unfair and nonmarket economic practices."

He also raised concerns about human rights violations in Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong, while underscoring the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, stressing that there has been no change to the U.S. stance on “One China” policy.

Xi, for his part, urged Washington to respect Beijing and refrain from infringing upon its legitimate rights and interests.
