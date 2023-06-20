Yoon to Highlight Future, Promise, Goodwill, Solidarity in Expo Speech

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to highlight the future, promise, solidarity and returning goodwill in his speech promoting the country's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southeastern city of Busan.Presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon previewed Yoon’s address in a press briefing on Monday, with the president expected to rehearse before speaking at the general assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions(BIE) in Paris on Tuesday.According to another top office official, South Korea will provide a venue for all member states to display their culture and traditions during the Expo as a means of returning the support the country received from the international community in the past.Psy of "Gangnam Style" fame will appear during the presentation, which will also feature video messages from Karina of K-pop group aespa and world-renowned soprano Jo Sumi.Yoon’s schedule for Tuesday also includes a summit with French President Emmanuel Macron, where bilateral technological cooperation in nuclear power plants and aviation, North Korea's human right abuses, and other global issues will be on the agenda.