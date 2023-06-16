Ordinance on Drone Operations Command to Pass in Cabinet

Photo : YONHAP News

The Cabinet is expected to pass an ordinance establishing a drone operations command within the military in response to North Korea's drone incursions late last year.Presiding over the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said the command will be responsible for effectively and overwhelmingly responding to the North's future encroachments of South Korea's airspace similar to that of last December.Han asked the defense ministry and the Joint Chiefs of Staff to ensure that the new unit is able to perfectly carry out operations upon its launch.Noting that Pyongyang continues to threaten peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula with its actions, the prime minister said Seoul will maintain a thorough response posture to overwhelmingly deter any type of provocation.The drone command, set to launch under the defense minister, will be tasked with carrying out surveillance, reconnaissance and strike operations as well as psychological warfare.