PPP Chair Puts Forth 3-Point Plan to Reform Parliament

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) Chair Kim Gi-hyeon put forth a three-point political reform plan to reduce the number of parliamentary seats, withhold pay from non-working lawmakers and end immunity from arrest.In a speech at the National Assembly on Tuesday, Kim suggested reducing the number of lawmakers by ten percent from the current 300.Referring to independent Rep. Kim Nam-kuk, who left the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) and did not show up for work for more than two weeks amid a cryptocurrency ownership controversy, the PPP chair said lawmakers that do not work should not be paid.He then called for revoking lawmakers' immunity from arrest, saying he will wait for a response from the opposition.While positively assessing DP leader Lee Jae-myung's pledge to give up immunity as he faces various corruption charges, Kim urged Lee to first apologize to the public and put forth a detailed plan.The ruling party chief also pledged to push for reforms in labor, taxation and the national pension, calling for cooperation from the opposition.