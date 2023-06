Photo : YONHAP News

The year's monsoon rains are forecast to start on the southernmost Jeju Island this weekend.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) expected the monsoonal front to move northward from its current position over waters south of Jeju toward the island around Sunday, likely coming around six days later than average.The state weather agency predicted the rains on the island to continue through early next week as the front will likely stay over the area.In an average year, the roughly month-long monsoon season begins on June 19 on Jeju, on June 23 in the southern areas and on June 25 in the central region.