Gov’t to Conduct Radiation Checks at Beaches before Summer Holiday

Photo : YONHAP News

The government says it will conduct emergency inspections of radiation levels at the nation's beaches in an effort to mitigate public anxiety stemming from Japan's pending release of radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant.At the daily briefing on the release on Tuesday, vice fisheries minister Song Sang-keun said the inspection of 20 major beaches will come ahead of the summer holiday season.Song said radiation analyses will likely take place on a weekly basis following the start of the water release, the outcome of which will be available to the public.The vice minister also explained that the government and the ruling People Power Party(PPP) agreed to more than double the number of locations in the ocean for radiation surveys to 200 in line with ocean currents.With the accelerated checks, the ministry and the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission will analyze and announce data once and twice a month, respectively.The government also plans to conduct a monthly survey of radiation levels in international waters near Fukushima.