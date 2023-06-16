DP Innovation Chief Pledges to Painstakingly Restore Ethics

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party's(DP) innovation committee chief, Kim Eun-kyung, pledged painstaking efforts to transform the party into one that exemplifies ethics.At the committee's inaugural meeting on Tuesday, Kim said the opposition party has lost the public’s trust following controversies surrounding alleged bribery ahead of the 2021 convention and cryptocurrency transactions by former member Rep. Kim Nam-kuk.The committee chief promised to put forth a detailed plan to restore the party's morality in order to regain the faith of the public, calling for intensive innovation to transform the DP's foundation so that it can become the party that offers hope for the future.As for candidate nominations for elections, Kim stressed the need for a fair and transparent system aimed at appointing novel yet competent talent instead of those that have enjoyed vested rights.Describing herself to be outside any faction, Kim said she had no interest in benefiting a particular group or being swayed by demands from certain hardline party members.