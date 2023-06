Photo : YONHAP News

The defense ministry says the nation’s drone command will carry out both defensive and offensive operations, including surveillance and electronic warfare.The ministry’s spokesperson, Jeon Ha-kyu, revealed the plan during a regular briefing on Tuesday as the military is set to establish the command in September.Also on Tuesday, a senior military source said that a future incursion over Seoul by a North Korean unmanned aerial vehicle will be met with the deployment of around a dozen drones toward Pyongyang to fly over key target locations.The military is reportedly working to secure 100 small-sized drones by the end of the month that can carry out surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities throughout the North, with a sufficient amount of long-range reconnaissance drones already secured.