Photo : YONHAP News

A joint committee between South Korea and Iraq will reconvene after six years.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport announced on Tuesday that the ninth joint committee meeting will take place in Seoul the following day after a six-year hiatus in line with a proposal by Minister Won Hee-ryong during his trip to Iraq in January.The committee, headed by South Korea's land minister and Iraq's trade minister, met eight times from 1984 to 2017 but was then suspended due to political instability in the Middle Eastern country.With the resumption, Seoul aims to sign memoranda of understanding with Baghdad in various areas of transport, aviation and diplomacy, with South Korean firms looking to take part in large-scale infrastructure projects such as rail systems and city development.Won expressed hope that the meeting will lead to more business opportunities and successful orders for local firms.