PPP Chief: S. Korea-China Ties Must be Newly Formed on Reciprocity

Written: 2023-06-20 15:24:02Updated: 2023-06-20 16:48:51

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) chair Kim Gi-hyeon says the nation needs to realign its relations with China based on the principle of reciprocity.

Kim made the remark when he delivered a speech before the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Pointing out that South Korean nationals residing in China are prohibited from voting there, the party chief said he will seek to enact a similar policy for Chinese citizens in South Korea, and that some 100-thousand such residents  were eligible to vote in the local elections last year.

He said the principle of reciprocity in that case is fair, adding that the concept should also apply to health insurance for non-citizens as he pledged efforts to scale back the scope of eligibility for dependents of Chinese nationals insured as employed subscribers in South Korea.

Kim said the scope of qualifying dependents is much wider in South Korea than in China, and it is therefore unreasonable and unfair for Chinese dependents to enjoy asymmetrical benefits.
