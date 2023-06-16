Chinese Investigation into S. Korean Footballer May Take Months

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is providing consular assistance for Son Jun-ho, a South Korean football player who is detained and under investigation in China, but the probe into alleged bribery may drag for months as local police formally arrested him and started taking legal steps.In a Tuesday briefing, foreign ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk said the South Korean diplomatic mission is closely communicating with the Chinese side and continues to provide necessary support including consular talks.Another ministry official noted that Son held talks with a mission office employee three times since he was detained and conveyed his needs such as making contact with family.The official also confirmed there was no human rights violation in the process of his detention.Son, who plays for Chinese professional football club Shandong Taishan, has been held by Chinese authorities since he was taken into custody at Shanghai Airport on May 12.Local media outlets said he is being questioned for bribery over match fixing allegations involving the club’s coach.South Korean football team captain Son Heung-min on Monday voiced concern for his friend, saying that he sent text messages but there was no response.