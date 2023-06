Photo : YONHAP News

Authorities are expected to freeze electricity rates for the third quarter after two hikes so far this year.According to the energy ministry and industry sources on Tuesday, as the Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) is set to announce details on Wednesday, the prevailing forecast is that a freeze is most likely.Speaking to Yonhap news agency on Tuesday, one KEPCO official said the chance of another hike in the third quarter is nearly zero.A vice energy minister also hinted at a freeze last week by saying that further raising electricity prices will be difficult in consideration of public burden ahead of summer when power demand surges.The government raised prices by eight won per kilowatt-hour in the second quarter.