Politics

Yoon Pledges Best World Expo of All Time in Busan in BIE Speech

Written: 2023-06-21 07:26:17Updated: 2023-06-21 10:12:42

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said that South Korea is ready to make the 2030 World Expo the best of all time in his speech promoting the country's bid to host the event in the southeastern city of Busan.

Yoon made the pledge on Tuesday during the final presentation session at the 172nd general assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions, the global body in charge of overseeing the World Expo, in Paris.

In his five-minute speech delivered in English, Yoon said the World Expo Busan will be a solutions platform addressing humanity's complex and urgent challenges while also serving as a venue of new business opportunities for participating countries.

The president said South Korea is a qualified candidate, citing its experience hosting global events including the 1993 Daejeon Expo, the 2012 Yeosu Expo, the 1988 Summer Olympic Games, the 2002 World Cup and the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

Yoon promised that the country will deliver the best World Expo of all time as he proclaimed that "Busan is ready."

Along with the president, Psy of “Gangnam Style” fame and Expo site chief architect Chin Yang-kyo gave statements supporting Busan's bid during the presentation, which also featured video messages from Karina of K-pop group aespa and world-renowned soprano Jo Sumi.
