Yoon, France Agree to Expand Bilateral Cooperation in Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said President Yoon Suk Yeol and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed to pursue multilayered and significant expansion in bilateral cooperation in their summit in France.First deputy national security adviser Kim Tae-hyo said in a press briefing in Paris on Tuesday that the two leaders also agreed to deepen substantial cooperation in economic security and future strategic industries.During the summit at Élysée Palace, Yoon and Macron condemned North Korea’s provocations as violations of UN Security Council resolutions and agreed on the need for a stern response to the regime's illegal acts by the international community.The two leaders agreed that their governments should work closely together to respond to North Korea's illegal cyber activities.Kim said that Yoon also asked Macron to strive to ensure that South Korean companies will not be discriminated against by economic measures sought by the European Union.In addition, they agreed to expand cooperation in the fields of space, aerospace and defense between the two countries.