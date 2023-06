Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Joe Biden has declared a continuation of the national emergency concerning North Korea amid the persistent nuclear and missile threats as well as proliferation risks.In a message sent to Congress on Tuesday, the U.S. president said he made the decision to extend the status, citing the existence and risk of the proliferation of weapons-usable fissile material on the Korean Peninsula.Biden also noted that provocative, destabilizing, and repressive actions and policies of North Korea continue to constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the U.S.Citing those reasons, Biden said he has determined that it is necessary to continue the national emergency with respect to North Korea.The U.S. first declared the national emergency relating to North Korea in 2008 and has continued the designation every year since.