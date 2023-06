Photo : YONHAP News

Electricity rates will be frozen in the third quarter after two hikes this year.The state-run Korea Electric Power Corporation(KEPCO) said on Wednesday that it will keep the fuel cost-adjusted rate at five won per kilowatt-hour for the July-September period.The rate is one of the four fees comprising electricity bills, which will remain unchanged for the third quarter without any adjustment to the other three as well.The freeze came after the government raised the electricity rate by 13-point-one won per kilowatt-hour in the first quarter followed by another eight won per kilowatt-hour in the second quarter.