Photo : YONHAP News

Kang Mi-sun has won the best female dancer award at the Benois de la Danse, one of the world's most prestigious ballet awards.According to the organizer of the award, Kang claimed the honor at the awards ceremony in Moscow on Tuesday, together with China's Qiu Yunting.The 40-year-old principal ballerina at Universal Ballet was recognized for her lead role as a widow in "Mirinaegil," a piece premiered by her company in a theater in Seoul back in March.Kang is the fifth South Korean to win the award after Kang Sue-jin, Kim Joo-won, Kim Ki-min and Park Sae-eun.Founded by the International Dance Association in Moscow in 1991 to honor distinguished French choreographer Jean-Georges Noverre, the Benois de la Danse is one of the world's most elite prizes for ballet.