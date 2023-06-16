Exports Rise 5.3% in First 20 Days of June

Photo : YONHAP News

Exports grew about five percent on-year in the first 20 days of June.According to tentative data from the Korea Customs Service on Wednesday, the country’s outbound shipments marked 32-point-89 billion dollars in the cited period, up five-point-three percent from a year earlier to post the first 20-day growth in ten months.Despite the increase, average daily exports dropped by two percent with the number of working days increasing by one day from last year to 14 and a half.Exports of automobiles and ships jumped 110-point-one percent and 148-point-seven percent each, while semiconductors and petroleum products slipped 23-point-five percent and 36 percent, respectively.Outbound shipments to the country's largest trading partner, China, fell 12-point-five percent, while exports to the United States and the European Union each rose 18-point-four percent and 26-point-four percent.Imports dropped eleven-point-two percent on-year to 34-point-52 billion dollars during the period, resulting in a trade deficit of one-point-67 billion dollars, smaller than the shortfall of four-point-29 billion dollars logged a month earlier.