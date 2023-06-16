Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Exports Rise 5.3% in First 20 Days of June

Written: 2023-06-21 09:50:40Updated: 2023-06-21 10:02:47

Exports Rise 5.3% in First 20 Days of June

Photo : YONHAP News

Exports grew about five percent on-year in the first 20 days of June.

According to tentative data from the Korea Customs Service on Wednesday, the country’s outbound shipments marked 32-point-89 billion dollars in the cited period, up five-point-three percent from a year earlier to post the first 20-day growth in ten months.

Despite the increase, average daily exports dropped by two percent with the number of working days increasing by one day from last year to 14 and a half.

Exports of automobiles and ships jumped 110-point-one percent and 148-point-seven percent each, while semiconductors and petroleum products slipped 23-point-five percent and 36 percent, respectively.

Outbound shipments to the country's largest trading partner, China, fell 12-point-five percent, while exports to the United States and the European Union each rose 18-point-four percent and 26-point-four percent.

Imports dropped eleven-point-two percent on-year to 34-point-52 billion dollars during the period, resulting in a trade deficit of one-point-67 billion dollars, smaller than the shortfall of four-point-29 billion dollars logged a month earlier.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >