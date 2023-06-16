RFA: Preparations for Large-Scale N. Korean Military Parade Detected

Photo : YONHAP News

Preparations for a large-scale military parade have been detected in North Korea, suggesting that the event could be held around July 27 for the North's Victory Day marking the signing of the Korean Armistice Agreement.Radio Free Asia(RFA) published the assessment on Wednesday, citing commercial satellite imagery from the parade training ground at Pyongyang's Mirim air base last Thursday that showed troops and vehicles amassing.Jeong Seong-hak, a researcher at the Korea Institute for Security Strategy, estimated there to have been four- to eight-thousand troops and between 700 and 800 vehicles.The Korea Institute for National Unification's senior research fellow, Cho Han-bum, forecast additional troop participation, citing past precedents of additional training occurring elsewhere.RFA said that while such signs were detected from mid-May, the troops and vehicles were missing from the training ground around the time the North failed in its launch of its first military spy satellite on May 31, before reappearing on June 10.In a bid to strengthen internal solidarity, the regime may unveil a new strategic weapon or attempt a second launch in the days leading up to the parade.