KBS to Seek Injunction to Halt Cut of License Fees from Electricity Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Broadcasting System(KBS) will file for a Constitutional Court injunction against the state broadcasting watchdog's push to separate the collection of the public broadcaster's license fees from electricity bills.KBS said it plans to submit the application Wednesday afternoon, seeking to have the court put a halt on moves by the Korea Communications Commission(KCC) to revise an enforcement ordinance under the broadcasting law.The broadcaster will seek a separate injunction against the KCC's reduction of the revision's advance legislation notice period from 40 to ten days.Should the court accept the injunction request, the revision process will be suspended until the court decides on the merits of the main constitutional proposal.The government is pursuing the separation of a monthly license fee of two-thousand-500 won, or under two U.S. dollars, that has been bundled with electricity bills for every household with a television receiver since 1994.The broadcaster has opposed the revision, citing concerns over potential damage to the foundation of public broadcasting and a drastic decline in its key source of revenue.