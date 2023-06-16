Menu Content

Environmental Assessment for Seongju THAAD System Completed

Written: 2023-06-21 11:59:24Updated: 2023-06-21 13:55:05

Environmental Assessment for Seongju THAAD System Completed

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, missile defense system in the southeastern county of Seongjuis is set for full deployment with the completion of an environmental impact assessment.

According to the ministries of defense and the environment on Wednesday, the assessment submitted last month by the Defense Installations Agency under the defense ministry has been approved.

The Air Force and the Korea Radio Promotion Association's survey data showed that the maximum emanation of electromagnetic waves from the THAAD base, the biggest concern among nearby residents, was under zero-point-two percent of the legal safety standard.

Since its temporary installation pending the assessment approval in 2017, the construction of essential infrastructure inside the base has been hampered amid protests by area residents and activists, citing health concerns.

The Yoon Suk Yeol administration has been pushing to normalize the battery operation, expediting the assessment, land provision and deliveries of labor and supplies.
