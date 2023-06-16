Yoon, Psy Team up to Promote Busan’s Bid to Host 2030 World Expo

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea presented its vision for hosting the 2030 World Expo in Busan, a bustling port city of more than three million, at a gathering of the event's governing body in Paris on Tuesday. Joined by big names in entertainment, President Yoon Suk Yeol said Busan offers the ideal venue for countries to come together and solve the challenges facing the world. The host city will be selected in November.Tom McCarthy has the details.Report: South Korea put its best face forward to promote Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo at the 172nd general assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions, the global body in charge of overseeing the event, in Paris on Tuesday.Along with President Yoon Suk Yeol, prominent South Koreans threw their support behind the bid, with messages from Karina of K-pop group aespa and world-renowned soprano Jo Sumi, as well as a speech by singer Psy.[Sound bite: Singer Park Jae-sang, stage name “Psy”]“Distinguished delegates: I’m so grateful, even after ten-plus years, my song ‘Gangnam Style’ still can bring people together whenever it’s on. I believe the World Expo 2030 Busan will do the same; bring the whole world together and shape a better future for all of us.”Appearing last, the president pledged to deliver the best World Expo of all time that will give back to the world after being on the receiving end 70 years ago.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol]"The World Expo Busan will be a solutions platform addressing humanity’s complex and urgent challenges. The Busan Expo will be a venue creating new business opportunities. Korea’s state-of-the-art digital technologies will provide a fantastic stage for exchanges."This comes as Busan, eyeing an estimated 61 trillion won, or around 50 billion U.S. dollars, in economic benefits from the event, went up against Rome, Italy and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in the last chance to pitch their visions for the Expo before BIE member states vote on the 2030 host at the end of this year.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol]“The 2030 Busan Expo will be remembered as one shifting our priority from competition to solidarity. Busan is ready! We are united! Let’s transform our world and navigate toward a better future. See you in Busan in 2030.”The selected host will have two to three years to register participants, after which the city must complete all preparations for the event before it opens seven years from now.Tom McCarthy, KBS World Radio News.