Rival Parties Clash over Exclusion of 'Killer Questions' on Suneung

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Political discord is escalating over the government's decision to exclude "killer questions" in the annual university entrance exams. The opposition accused the president of posing the biggest risk to the education system, while the ruling side argued that the revision is essential to establishing fairness.Choi You Sun reports.Report: The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has called for a complete reconsideration of the government's decision to exclude the so-called "killer questions" in the annual university entrance exams, known in Korean as "suneung," starting this year.Calling the decision one of the worst disasters in the country's history of education, DP floor leader Park Kwang-on urged President Yoon Suk Yeol to apologize to students and the public for creating confusion with only months left before this year's exam.DP Supreme Council member Jung Chung-rae told KBS Radio that the exclusion of such questions would make the exams easier, which would compel universities to tighten interviews and essays and in turn further encourage a reliance on private education.The government and the ruling People Power Party(PPP), for their part, maintained that such reforms are intended to cultivate fair competition in education.PPP secretary general Lee Chul-gyu directed attacks toward a so-called cartel of those with rights and vested interests in the private education industry, telling a local radio program that it is unfair that a select number of private instructors make tens of billions of won a year in excess profits.The PPP said that financial means shouldn't determine a student's score and urged the DP to cooperate in abolishing such a cartel.The rival parties are expected to convene the parliamentary education committee next week to discuss the matter.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.