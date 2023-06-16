Bail Granted for 2 Ex-Senior Police Officers Arrested for Itaewon Crush

Photo : YONHAP News

Two ex-senior police officers are set to be released on bail following their arrest last December for destroying reports outlining possible safety concerns in the Itaewon area during the Halloween period.The Seoul Western District Court on Wednesday granted bail to Park Sung-min and Kim Jin-ho, under submission of a written oath, residential restrictions and a security deposit.At the time of the deadly Itaewon crowd crush, Park headed the Seoul Metropolitan Police’s Department of Intelligence on Public Peace and Security and Foreign Affairs while Kim was the chief of the Yongsan Police Station’s intelligence department.Park and Kim were arrested last December on charges of ordering the deletion of four internal reports raising the alarm on the possibility of overcrowding in the Itaewon area in advance.The two men’s lawyers requested bail for their clients, arguing that they had admitted to most of the charges and pose no flight risk.With the latest bail, four out of six figures who were arrested for the crowd crush will stand trial without detention.