Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

S. Korean High Schools to Introduce Credit System from 2025 as Planned

Written: 2023-06-21 14:40:49Updated: 2023-06-21 15:12:49

S. Korean High Schools to Introduce Credit System from 2025 as Planned

Photo : KBS News

High schools in South Korea will adopt a credit system from 2025 as initially planned that expands elective courses that students can enroll in as long as they earn enough credits to graduate.

The education ministry revealed the plan on Wednesday when it announced a set of measures to improve the competitiveness of public education.

The ministry, however, decided to keep the relative grading system for subjects in the first year of high school, after initially discussing the application of only an absolute grading method as a precondition for the stable implementation of the credit system.

Currently, high school grades in the first year are based on both absolute and relative evaluation systems, while only absolute evaluations are applied for second- and third-year students.

The ministry said it decided to not introduce an absolute method for grading first year students in a bid to secure credibility and fairness in evaluating a student’s performance.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >