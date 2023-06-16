Gov't Take Reports on Irregularities in Private Education Industry

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will receive reports on alleged irregularities in the private education sector for the next two weeks starting Thursday.In a Wednesday briefing, education minister Lee Ju-ho said such reports may concern suspicious cartels and those vested interests in the industry as well as false or exaggerated advertising by private institutions.Lee again reiterated that a fair college entrance exam is not designed to be difficult but to ensure that the academic aptitude of a student is suitably assessed while excluding materials not covered by public education.He said that the so-called difficult "killer questions" requiring private education to prepare for should be excluded from the College Scholastic Ability Test, known as “suneung” in Korean, while ensuring that hard working students are fairly evaluated.Next week, the ministry will announce related measures in further detail as part of a policy aimed at reducing private education costs for households.