Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean men's national football team had to settle for a 1-1 draw in Tuesday's friendly against El Salvador as the side fell short of a victory for the fourth consecutive match under new manager Jürgen Klinsmann.The Taegeuk Warriors took the lead after striker Hwang Ui-jo scored four minutes into the second half at the Daejeon World Cup Stadium.However, the home team conceded an equalizer by El Salvador's Alex Roldan in the 87th minute, ending the first-ever match between 27th-ranked South Korea and 75th-ranked El Salvador in a draw.In four matches under Klinsmann since he took the helm in late February, team South Korea has yet to record a win, getting tied up 2-2 against Colombia while losing 2-1 to Uruguay and 1-0 to Peru.