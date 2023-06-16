Gov’t Official: Seafood Import Ban Not Influenced by Change in Tokyo

Photo : YONHAP News

Tokyo’s decision not to press for an end to South Korea’s import ban on seafood from the Fukushima region will not have an effect on Seoul’s decision-making.First vice minister of government policy coordination Park Gu-yeon issued the position during Wednesday's daily press briefing, adding that the government will not concede on matters related to public health and safety.Citing a Japanese government official, the South Korean daily Seoul Shinmun earlier reported that Tokyo has decided not to continue to pressure Seoul to end the ban and will withdraw a plan to contest the policy with the World Trade Organization(WTO).In Tokyo's initial filing of the case, the WTO ruled in favor of Tokyo in February 2018, but that decision was overturned by the WTO's appellate body the following year, saying the ban was not discriminatory nor unjust.Referring to the media report, Park said Seoul has no intent to act in accordance with another country's good will, stressing that public health and safety are the biggest national interest that cannot be exchanged for anything.