US Diplomat Visits to Brief Seoul on Blinken's China Trip

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior U.S. diplomat is visiting South Korea to brief Seoul on the recent visit to China by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.Speaking to reporters after arriving at Gimpo International Airport Wednesday morning, U.S. assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink said that he came to hold talks with South Korea, which he considers to be the U.S.’ most important ally.The official said that he will provide the details of Blinken's visit to Beijing to his South Korean counterpart, adding that discussions with Seoul officials will cover a range of global and regional issues and hoped for productive meetings.Upon arrival, Kritenbrink met with deputy foreign minister Choi Young-sam for lunch and plans to meet vice foreign minister Chang Ho-jin.He is expected to convey the outcome of Blinken's meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and China's top foreign policy official, Wang Yi, as well as foreign minister Qin Gang.The two sides will also touch on diplomatic policies regarding China.Ahead of his Beijing trip, Blinken held phone talks with Seoul's foreign minister, Park Jin, and promised to share the results of his visit for which he was accompanied by Kritenbrink.